Punam Raut Expresses Disappointment After 2022 Women's ODI World Cup Snub

India women’s team batter Punam Raut has expressed her disappointment after snubbing from the upcoming 2022 ICC ODI World Cup squad. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced a 15-member Indian women’s squad announced for the ICC ODI World Cup. The mega cricketing event will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. Punam, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were the few notable absentees from the squad.

Punam took to Twitter and posted an emotional note after the exclusion where she mentioned her batting record from last year.

“Having been considered amongst the experienced batsmen and a consistent run-scorer for India, I’m extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad. In 2021, I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played. It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing. Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India,” Punam wrote on Twitter.

The 32-year-old was India’s highest run-scorer during the 5-match ODI series against South Africa at home last year scoring 263 runs in 5 innings at an average of 87.67.

However, Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha have been ignored from the side due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double-figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off colour.

Speaking on the team selection, lead selector Neetu David maintained the moratorium, saying they can’t speak anything on the issue.

“Right now we are not allowed to speak,” David told UNI after being asked about the controversial selection. It must be noted that BCCI usually calls for press conference for justifying team selections in multi nation ICC tournaments.

On being asked about whether the selectors will address the media on the selection, David said: “Right now, I have no idea.”

