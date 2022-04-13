Pune Weather Update, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s MI vs PBKS match

These are early stages in the Indian Premier League season but things look bleak for the Mumbai Indians. IPL’s most decorated team will face Punjab Kings next at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 13. It is a must-win encounter for Rohit Sharma’s team as they have lost four consecutive matches.

With no points to their name, Mumbai Indians are second-last in the points table. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are due some runs in IPL 2022. The two dynamic players are yet to shine with the bat. Meanwhile, the seamers like Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat will have to step up and support ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, arrived in the tournament in style by chasing 205 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following the thrilling victory, the team lost two of three games. Though Punjab Kings are putting up good fights, they need to bring consistency in their performance.

Liam Livingstone played two brilliant knocks in the last two matches. He slammed 60 runs against Chennai Super Kings and followed it up with a 27-ball 64 against Gujarat Titans but for a losing cause. A big knock will be expected from skipper Mayank Agarwal as well on Wednesday to ensure that the team puts up a good total on the scoreboard.

Weather report

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will play in hot weather conditions on Wednesday, April 13. The temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius while the precipitation chances are negligible. The humidity and wind speed can be around 21 percent and 10 km/h.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

