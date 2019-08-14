Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

England

England
v/s
Australia
Australia
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

203/5 (68.0)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

Punishment For Misconduct: BCCI Instructs Manager Subramaniam to Return Home from WI

August 14, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Punishment For Misconduct: BCCI Instructs Manager Subramaniam to Return Home from WI

New Delhi: In a first in Indian cricket, the national team's administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam was on Wednesday asked by the BCCI to return midway from the ongoing tour of West Indies for allegedly misbehaving with senior officials from the country's High Commissions in the Caribbean.

Subramaniam will have to appear before BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in Mumbai and offer an explanation for his alleged high-handedness while dealing with senior Indian Foreign Service officers, a top BCCI official told PTI. The IFS officials had reached out to him with the government's request for a video shoot by players to promote 'water conservation'.

"The Indian team had a fairly long shoot on 'Water Conservation' project and he needed to oversee that. Once that was over, he was sent an e-mail instructing him to choose the earliest available flight options. There is no chance that he is staying back," the senior Board official said.

It also remains to be seen whether Subramaniam, who is a shortlisted candidate for the administrative manager's interview, will get a chance to appear for it or not.

The former Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner has offered an unconditional apology for his alleged misbehaviour with officials from the Indian High Commissions in Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago. But the incident is all set to cost him his job with the national team.

It has been learnt that Subramaniam cited stress as the reason for his alleged misbehaviour.

"In his apology, he has said that he was sleep deprived and under stress which resulted in poor behaviour. He has apologised unconditionally. But you have to understand that the matter had reached the highest levels of the government and the BCCI can't be seen doing nothing on the matter," the official said.

"Originally, it was felt that he would be called to Mumbai on August 16 but that is the day when all the interviews will be conducted. So, he can for the time being, go back to Chennai and would be called to appear before the CEO for an explanation," he added.

Subramaniam was also accused of repeatedly avoiding calls from senior government officials and then the BCCI brass.

"When a very senior person from Indian High Commission in Trinidad & Tobago called up Subramaniam seeking his co-operation, he told him 'Don't flood me with messages'. The BCCI has come to know that he refused to entertain their calls when all they were doing was to carry out the government's directive," a senior official had said on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Subramaniam, a former coach of Ravichandran Ashwin, has played 74 first-class games and taken 285 wickets.

india vs west indies 2019sunil subramaniam

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 4 September, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 September, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 15 Aug, 2019

OMA v SCO
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

OMA v SCO
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

USA v BER
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...