Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

112/4 (13.0)

England need 79 runs in 42 balls at 11.28 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

82/6 (13.5)

Warwickshire need 77 runs in 37 balls at 12.48 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

131/2 (15.4)

Somerset need 3 runs in 26 balls at 0.69 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

137/6 (16.5)

Sussex need 29 runs in 19 balls at 9.15 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Orders Probe Into Attack on Suresh Raina's Kin

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives in an attack by robbers in Pathankot and assured that the guilty will be brought to book.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a probe into attack on Suresh Raina's kin.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an SIT probe into the attack on India cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in Pathankot, in which his uncle and cousin were killed.

Also read: Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter

Condoling the death of Raina's relatives, the CM tweeted: Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice.

Earlier in the day, Raina described the attack on his relatives in Pathankot as beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added. Raina's aunt is critical. His another cousin, Apin, 28, is out of danger.

The attack by robbers had taken place in Pathankot's Tharyal village on the night intervening August 19 and 20. While the cricketer's uncle died on the spot after sustaining head injuries, a 32-year-old cousin of Raina passed away at a private hospital on Monday night. According to police, three to four members of the notorious "Kale Kachhewala" gang attacked them while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
