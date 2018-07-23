Punjab Cricketer Serving Doping Ban Named in Duleep Trophy Squad

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8.
In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation. The 27-year-old's suspension started from January 15 and will end on September 14.
Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June.
The selectors met in Kolkata today to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green. Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.
First Published: July 23, 2018, 8:38 PM IST