Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Punjab Cricketer Serving Doping Ban Named in Duleep Trophy Squad

PTI | Updated: July 23, 2018, 8:48 PM IST
Punjab Cricketer Serving Doping Ban Named in Duleep Trophy Squad

Representative Image. (Getty Image)

New Delhi: In a faux pas, the BCCI has named Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the Indian Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite the fact that he is serving a doping ban till September 14.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8.

In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation. The 27-year-old's suspension started from January 15 and will end on September 14.

Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June.

The selectors met in Kolkata today to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green. Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.

Related Story

Also Watch

Abhishek Guptapunjabpunjab dope
First Published: July 23, 2018, 8:38 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...