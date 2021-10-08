Punjab Kings’ 'art and artist' post about MS Dhoni and Ravi Bishnoi infuriates netizens

There was something different about former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s aura on Thursday evening when he walked to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. Dhoni looked different, more confident and for a moment,Chennai fans must have wondered if they are going to witness the vintage MSD performance today.

However, Punjab skipper KL Rahul was quick to shuffle his bowling by giving the ball to young Ravi Bishnoi once Dhoni came to bat. It might come to you as a huge surprise, but the young Punjab cub has had the wood over the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni welcomed Bishnoi into the attack by smashing the first ball for a boundary. However, after that, Bishnoi was able to push the Ranchi cricketer to play some defensive shots. And, in the end, Bishnoi had the last laugh as he removed Dhoni from the attack in the 11th over by a googly. This was the third time when Bishnoi has dismissed Dhoni and interestingly all of them were googlies.

Following Dhoni’s departure, the netizens heaped praises on Bishnoi for his brilliant delivery. The Punjab Kings’ Twitter admin also decided to join the bandwagon by sharing a collage of Dhoni’s dismissal and Bishnoi’s celebration on their official handle.

“The Art and the Artist,” read the caption on the post.

The art The artist pic.twitter.com/st93tJEUtq— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 7, 2021

However, Punjab’s celebration did not sit well with the followers of the game as they accuse the IPL outfit of disrespecting an Indian legend.

Have a look at what Twitterverse has to say about PBKS’ post:

Punjab se toh badla lene ke liye ye bhi nahi bol sakte ki "Tu playoffs mai mil".— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 7, 2021

Head To Head CSK vs PKPlayed - 25 CSK Won - 16 PuKu won - 9 CSK was the reason for @PunjabKingsIPL Elimination From IPL many times E Mathram gudha manta vuntadhi le maddaga — NikhiLᵐˢᵈⁱᵃⁿ🦁 (@BunnyNikhil214) October 7, 2021

Shame on you for Disrespecting India's greatest captain f— Fukrey (@VikramEns_) October 7, 2021

The Art The Artist pic.twitter.com/3RygsFApoV— CSK THUG1 (@1thugone) October 7, 2021

Looks like Dhoni has rattled y'all over the years 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0REbRKRtov— ` (@FourOverthrows) October 7, 2021

Dhoni scored 12 runs off 15 balls with the help of two boundaries before he was removed from the attack.Meanwhile, on Thursday, riding on KL Rahul’s blistering knock, Punjab Kings defeated Chennai by six wickets with seven overs to spare to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, Chennai have already qualified for the playoffs and they are currently placed at the second spot in the IPL table.

