Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Hails Mumbai Indians Management's Act During Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta hailed the responsible act of Mumbai Indians’ representatives on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction. Zinta, who was not present at the auction, posted a photo of Mumbai Indians’ management from the auction and lauded them for wearing masks during the whole ceremony.

The 47-year-old also displayed admiration for Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani ."Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes #tataipl #iplauction," Zinta tweeted.

On Saturday, Zinta had revealed that she will not be able to travel from the US back to India due to her mommy duties. She and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twin children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, through surrogacy in November last year.

“All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing & I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @PunjabKingsIPL Let’s execute our plans and stay focused," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Zinta was very active on social media during the Auction process on Day 1.

At the auction table, Punjab Kings bought nine players on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. They spent Rs 43.35 crore in acquiring these players and the lion’s share of it was spent on buying South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore). Out of their nine stars, seven are Indians and two are from overseas.

Zinta was delighted that Punjab Kings picked Dhawan, Rabada, Chahar, Bairstow and Shahrukh in the auction.

“So happy to get Shikhar, Rabada, Chahar, Bairstow & Srk I’m sleepy but smiling #iplauction #saddasquad @PunjabKingsIPL @ipl #TataIpl #ting," she tweeted.

In 14 seasons of the Indian Premier League, they can count just two seasons of any note - the inaugural when they made the semi-finals and in 2014 when they finished runners-up. Barring these two, they have never finished among the top-four.

