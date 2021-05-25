- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
Punjab Kings Does Their Bit to Provide Oxygen Concentrators to COVID-19 Patients
Punjab Kings joining forces with Round Table India is yet another small step towards battling this unprecedented crisis.
- PTI
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 4:20 PM IST
Sandeep Warrier Interview: SRK Was Adamant That Someone Should Be With Us Till We Left
“These machines are portable and can be shifted to meet areas of maximum need. The machines also reduce the need for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for mild to moderate cases.
“Post the crisis the machines will be donated to hospitals where they are needed to treat patients with asthma and other breathing difficulties.”
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia said, “There is much to be done to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people who have endured this tragic suffering. Punjab Kings joining forces with Round Table India is yet another small step towards battling this unprecedented crisis.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202125 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202126 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202128 May Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202130 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule