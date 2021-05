Punjab Kings Does Their Bit to Provide Oxygen Concentrators to COVID-19 Patients

Sandeep Warrier Interview: SRK Was Adamant That Someone Should Be With Us Till We Left

“These machines are portable and can be shifted to meet areas of maximum need. The machines also reduce the need for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for mild to moderate cases.

“Post the crisis the machines will be donated to hospitals where they are needed to treat patients with asthma and other breathing difficulties.”

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia said, “There is much to be done to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people who have endured this tragic suffering. Punjab Kings joining forces with Round Table India is yet another small step towards battling this unprecedented crisis.”