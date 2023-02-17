Punjab Kings Full Schedule IPL 2023: PBKS Take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Their Opening Match

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is right around the corner as the fixtures of the teams vying for the most coveted prize in the world of franchise cricket were released on Friday.

The Punjab Kings, one of the teams still waiting for their first-ever IPL trophy, have a new look and feel about them as they have a new man at the helm with destructive Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan all set to replace former captain Mayank Agarwal, who was released ahead of the auction, as the skipper of the Mohali-based outfit.

PBKS went big in the most recent mini-auction as they splashed out a massive Rupees 11 Crores on English World Cup-winning all-rounder Sam Curran.

However, they also managed to pick up some value buys at base price with the signing of Karnataka seamer Vidwath Kaverappa, Bihari all-rounder Shivam Singh and Mohit Ratne at Rupees 20 Lakhs each.

They also roped in Chhatisghar’s left-handed batsman Harpreet Bhatia at Rupees 40 Lakhs, while they also added Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza for Rupees 50 Lakhs.

Punjab retained the services of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, South African seamer Kagiso Rabada, English batsman Johnny Bairstow, and Indian all-rounders Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide and Baltej Dhanda.

Indian batsmen Harpreet Brar, Jitesh Sharma, Prabsimran Singh, Raj Bawa and home-based bowlers Rahul Chahar were also retained in addition to overseas players Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

PBKS open their hunt for a first ever title against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home in Mohali, before taking on Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road.

The return to their home on the 13th of April to take on Gujarat Titans before their visit to Lucknow to face the Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore visit Mohali before Punjab take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

PBKS then welcome LSG to their home ground before setting sail to face Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

They then welcome MI to Mohali before touring Kolkata and Delhi to face KKR and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Punjab welcome DC to Mohali before wrapping up their group stage games against RR in their own backyard.

Here is PBKS’s complete IPL 2023 schedule:

1 April- PBKS vs KKR - Mohali

5 April- RR vs PBKS - Guwahati

9 April- SRH vs PBKS - Hyderabad

13 April- PBKS vs GT - Mohali

15 April- LSG vs PBKS - Lucknow

20 April- PBKS vs RCB - Mohali

22 April- MI vs PBKS - Mumbai

28 April- PBKS vs LSG - Mohali

30 April- CSK vs PBKS - Chennai

3 May- PBKS vs MI- Mohali

8 May- KKR vs PBKS - Kolkata

13 May- DC vs PBKS - Delhi

17 May- PBKS vs DC - Mohali

19 May- PBKS vs RR - Mohali

