Punjab Kings Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by PBKS on Day 1

PBKS Players List: Punjab Kings are entering the auctions with an aim to build a fresh squad (nearly) considering and their fans would agree how much they need to change. In 14 season of the Indian Premier League, they can count just two seasons of any note - the inaugural when they made the semi-finals and in 2014 when they finished runners-up. Barring these two, they have never finished among the top-four. So, last year when they retained just Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, it came as a little surprise.

In retaining just two players, PBKS spent Rs 18 crore of their total cap of Rs 90 crore. So, they were left with Rs 72 crore - the most among the 10 teams - to splurge at the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. They also have the most number of open slots - 23 - and of which eight can be filled by overseas players.

Here’s how PBKS spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Players Retained: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought on Day 1 So Far: Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore)

