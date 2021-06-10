Punjab Kings' M Ashwin and CSK's Sai Kishore Dancing in Hilarious Video - Watch

Punjab Kings legspinner Murugan Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Sai Kishore are seen dancing hilariously in a video shared by the Punjab franchise on Twitter. The two are teammates for Tamil Nadu, where they helped the side win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21.

Check out the hilarious video:

M Ashwin has played 34 IPL matches, picking up 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.86. Sai Kishore is yet to make his IPL debut.

Both will feature in the remainder of IPL 2021 season in UAE in September.

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League will be played between September 19 and October 15, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday. “IPL will be held between September 19 and October 15," Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told IANS.

There are 31 matches to be played, after the tournament was suspended on May 4 due to Covid-19 positive cases in the camps of four of the eight franchises. The cash-rich league was suspended midway, after the completion of 29 matches. The second half of the tournament, to be played in UAE, will however be too close to the start of the T20 World Cup that begins around mid-October.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not officially announced the dates for the T20 World Cup that immediately follows the IPL, October 18 is the date being bandied in certain quarters. The T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by the BCCI, will likely be held in the UAE as well as another gulf nation, possibly Oman.

The BCCI has until June 28 to tell the ICC whether it is in a position to host the tournament as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over in India.The October 15 finish leaves only three days between the end of IPL 2021 and the start of the T20 World Cup, if it begins on October 18. The ICC told IANS on Wednesday that there was no rule of a mandatory gap between a domestic tournament and an ICC tournament.

