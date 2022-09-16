Punjab Kings Name Trevor Bayliss as Their New Head Coach For IPL 2023

IPL franchise Punjab Kings on Friday announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the next season of the IPL.

Bayliss brings with himself a rich coaching experience having guided England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019 when they beat New Zealand in a nerve-shredding final at the Lord’s.

Besides, he has coached IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in 2012 and 2014 and also served as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020.

Bayliss has also coaching experience in Australia’s Big Bash League where he won the title with the Sydney Sixers in 2010-11.

Before that, the Australian was the head coach of Sri Lankan team between 2007 and 2011 and guided them to the ODI World Cup final in his final year with them.

“I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware,” Bayliss said in a statement on Friday.

PBKS decided against renewing the contract of the legendary Anil Kumble who was appointed as their head coach in 2020. However, under his guidance, the team finished in the bottom half of the IPL points table in all three seasons.

In his final season with them, PBKS finished sixth with the IPL having expanded to a 10-team event.

Bayliss thus becomes the sixth new head coach appointed by the franchise after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018), Mike Hesson (2019 and Kumble (2020-22).

Before the IPL 2022 mega auction, PBKS decided to only retain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. They then named Mayank as their captain for the season.

There have been rumours that PBKS are mulling over the future of Mayank as the team captain but a final call on this is now expected to be taken by Bayliss.

