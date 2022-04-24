Punjab Kings Squad Against Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing 11s for PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Match 38

Chennai Super Kings will be high on confidence when they meet Punjab Kings on Monday night in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Wankhade Stadium.

MS Dhoni, in their last game against Mumbai India, once again proved that he is the greatest finisher in the world of cricket. With 16 runs needed off four balls, the “vintage” Dhoni displayed some fireworks and CSK won the last-ball thriller in style. And, now, Ravindra Jadeja led men will look to beat the Monday Blues when they take on Punjab. Chennai, who are also the defending champions, have only won two matches till now. They have four points and are in the second last slot. The side needs to focus on their bowling lineup and work on the fielding skills before stepping onto the turf.

Punjab Kings had announced their arrival in style. Punjab won their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with five wickets. After a round of games, Punjab are 8th with six points. PKS will try to bounce back and turn the table of fortune when they square off against the Yellow army. Mayank Aggarwal and men needs to work on both their batting and bowling skills. The team seems to be off track. And, in order to bring their campaign back on track, the side need to pull up their socks.

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match will kick off at 7:30 pm. Fans who are willing to watch it at home can stream it live on Disney+Hotstar. For those who are looking for telecast details, Star Sports network will telecast it.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

