Punjab Kings squad against Gujarat Titans: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 16

Unbeaten Gujarat Titans will look to stick to their winning form when they meet Punjab Kings on Friday night. The game at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, promises to be a run feast as the pitch is known to be batters friendly will the average first innings score this season being 189.

Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably at 3rd place on the table with four points from two games and would hope to continue their winning streak. The Hardik Pandya led side would be banking on Shubman Gill and David Miller, besides the skipper, to make their mark with the bat, while the bowlers to watch out for are pacer Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

For the PBKS, Mayank Agarwal and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key batters.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Sandeep Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Jonny Bairstow, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel and Raj Bawa

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Mohammad Shami, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Hardik Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal and Noor Ahmad

