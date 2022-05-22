Punjab Kings Squad Against SunRisers Hyderabad: Probable Playing 11s for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 74

Punjab Kings (PKBS) will meet SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final match of IPL 2022. The SRH vs PBKS match will take place on Sunday, May 22, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Their play-off hopes have been dashed, and both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a thriller match on Thursday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

While Sunrisers managed to end their five-match losing streak by pulling out a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab succumbed to a 17-run loss, in their last clash with Delhi Capitals. The fact that Mayank Agarwal and Co. could not win two games in a row showcases that the team has been inconsistent all season.

Notably, Hyderabad will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, as he returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here