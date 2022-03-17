Punjab Kings Team Preview IPL 2022 – With Added Fuel, Punjab Kings Set Eyes on Maiden Trophy Under Mayank Agarwal's Leadership

PBKS Team Preview IPL 2022: After doing some serious business in IPL 2022 auction, Punjab Kings will look to fulfil their dream of getting their hands on the trophy in the upcoming season. With the new season, PBKS are probably one of the few teams which will enter the tournament with almost a complete overhaul with a new captain to take charge in Mayank Agarwal. The franchise chose their retained opening batter to lead the team instead of experienced Shikhar Dhawan who they signed in the auction. After IPL 2014, this is the first time when Punjab are looking solid on the papers as they have covered almost every base with the signing of Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

Strength

Punjab have managed to assemble a solid batting unit this season with Mayank, Dhawan and Bairstow at the top. The trio has a rich experience of scoring big runs in the tournament and possesses the ability to switch gears according to the situation. The middle-order was a big area of concern for Punjab last season as it misfired big time resulting in the team finishing sixth on the points table. But this year, Punjab have signed some effective players like Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith and Rishi Dhawan to get the job done. They have also re-hired Shahrukh to add some firepower to finish the innings.

Weakness

Despite signing the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar, Punjab’s bowling department look a bit inferior to other teams. Rabada is going to lead the charge with the ball but in case of any injury to him, Punjab don’t have an able replacement to fill his shoes. They hired Nathan Ellis as the other overseas pacer but his lack of experience in IPL might backfire for PBKS which happened in the previous season to them with Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. PBKS have Anil Kumble as their coach but they didn’t do much recruitment in the spin department which raised several eyebrows. The franchise hired Rahul Chahar as their strike spinner but the second spot for the spinner is not fixed as Livingstone is expected to play a big role with the ball for them.

Strongest Playing XI for PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK and Overseas), Liam Livingstone (Overseas), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith (Overseas), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada (Overseas), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.

Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Full Schedule:

March 27 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 1 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 8 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 13 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 17 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 25 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 29 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 3 - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 7 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 13 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 16 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

PBKS Full Squad For IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

