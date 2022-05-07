Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing an eight-wicket win against league leaders Gujarat Titans in their last match, Punjab Kings will next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in the IPL. Seventh-placed Punjab will aim to secure a victory against Rajasthan in order to clinch two back-to-back wins in the IPL 2022 for the first time.

Rajasthan arrive for this fixture after suffering two consecutive defeats in their last two matches. In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan managed to post 152 in 20 overs. Later, due to a poor show produced by the bowling unit, the Shreyas Iyer-led side managed to score the winning runs losing just three wickets.

Ahead of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible Starting XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

