Punjab vs Haryana Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Pre Quarter-final Coverage on TV And Online

In a bid to qualify for the quarter-final, Punjab will fight a battle with Haryana on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Haryana cricket team finished the league round in third place in Elite Group C standing. They won five matches while losing two games. The team could not conclude the league round on a winning note as they suffered a five-wicket loss against Karnataka. The batters failed to perform as in the first inning they scored only 125 runs. It was an easy victory for Karnataka as they chased the score within 17.2 overs.

As far as Punjab are concerned, they won six of seven league matches to occupy the second place in Elite Group B. They will walk into the Sunday game as favorites as they are on a five-match winning streak. Punjab got better off Uttar Pradesh in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali match. Prabhsimran Singh was the star of the game with an unbeaten knock of 80 runs.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Punjab (PUN) vs Haryana (HAR) be played?

The game will be held on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Punjab (PUN) vs Haryana (HAR) be played?

The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Punjab (PUN) vs Haryana (HAR) begin?

The match will begin at 11 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab (PUN) vs Haryana (HAR) match?

Punjab vs Haryana match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Punjab (PUN) vs Haryana (HAR) match?

Punjab vs Haryana match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab probable playing XI against Haryana: Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh(C), P Simran Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, S Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh

Haryana probable playing XI against Punjab: Amit Mishra, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana (c), Shivam Chauhan, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Aman Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

