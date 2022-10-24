Punjab vs UP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh SMAT 2022 Live Match Online

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will lock horns in the Group B encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 22. Mandeep Singh-led Punjab are on a four-match winning streak. They have genuine match-winners in their side and few will bet against them on Saturday. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Mandeep Singh would like to do well and impress the national selectors.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will have to be at the top of their game if they are to win against Punjab. Their pace attack looks formidable and much will depend upon Shivam Mavi and Kartik Tyagi. If these two find some rhythm, they can really trouble the Punjab batters. Uttar Pradesh will aim to cause an upset when they take the field on Saturday. Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be played on October 22.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will begin at 11:00 am IST on October 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Punjab Probable Line-up: Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul

Uttar Pradesh Probable Line-up: RK Singh, Priyam Garg, AD Nath, Karan Sharma, A Juyal, Shivam Sharma, KL Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, AS Rajpoot

