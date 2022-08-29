'Pure Gem': Twitteratis Hail Naseem Shah For Braving Injury to Complete His Over

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah impressed cricket fans across the globe with his T20I debut performance in the high-pressure Asia Cup 2022 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

The 19-year-old took KL Rahul’s golden duck as his first international T20 wicket. Although, Pakistan went on the losing side but Shah got praised as he ended with figures of 2 for 27.

While defending 147, Shah got Pakistan off to a brilliant start as he took out Rahul’s wicket on the second ball itself. Later, he returned to send back in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 18, beating him for pace and uprooting his off-stump.

However, the biggest highlight from Shah’s bowling spell was his courage of completing the over despite suffering from severe cramps. Shah won the hearts of all the cricket fans for his determination on the field.

While completing his last over, the 18th of India’s innings, Shah was seen in pain as he was not even able to run in properly. But, despite the cramps and the pain, he completed his spell.

Although in his last over, Ravindra Jadeja smashed his balls for a four and a six but Twitteratis applauded the youngster’s endurance.

Here are some of the encouraging reactions for Shah:

I have no words to describe him , we love you NASEEM SHAH 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/A01hhnHWEh — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) August 28, 2022

Naseem Shah Appreciation Tweet I just have to stand & applaud this young man’s efforts. PAK were defending just 148 & Naseem Shah, with his 2/27, gave it his 150% to keep PAK in the contest on debut in a high-profile clash. He showed immense courage fighting cramps – respect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ofy4dsDLAv — Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) August 28, 2022

What a player Naseem Shah is, following him since his debut PSL when he got injured and ruled out of the edition. A raw pace has turned into sharp inswingers. Waiting him to bowl with Shaheen Shah Afridi at World cup. It's just the beginning of a super star. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Di7zAZQD1N — Muhammad Yunus 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@Naveed_YounasPK) August 28, 2022

Pain,Passion, Aggression Everything 🔥❤️

Naseem Shah🇵🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPVL5h127K — Chaudhary Farooq Gujjar (@farooqgujjar07) August 29, 2022

Whether you are Indian or Pakistani 🇮🇳🇵🇰 you have to accept the fact that Naseem Shah is the fighter.

You won the hearts of every cricket lover@iNaseemShah ❣️ pic.twitter.com/47JsYLVSCa — Mujaffar Rihan (@iamRihan__) August 29, 2022

No matter we lost the match, but naseem shah has won our heart. pic.twitter.com/yfgTpbT6UG — saqib Abbas (@abbassaqib163) August 29, 2022

Dil Jeet Liye Naseem shah❤️ pic.twitter.com/WgPAwS5bpd — Mohammad Tanveer (@Mohamma12202044) August 29, 2022

Naseem Shah limping, but still continuing to bowl. Great spirit by Naseem, he's bowled well on debut!#naseemshah pic.twitter.com/f694fTBFrI — Khan Abdul Moiz (@khan_abdulmoiz_) August 29, 2022

After the match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed Shah’s bowling efforts and said, “Naseem was injured too but the way he bowled and the heart he showed was commendable.”

Pakistan lost the match against India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener and reflecting on the defeat, Azam said, “The way we started (with the ball), was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs.”

In the chase game, India went 89 for 4. However, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s solid partnership of 52 for the fifth wicket helped India to reach the finish line.

Jadeja (35 off 29), though lost his wicket on the first ball of the final over but Pandya finished off the match in style, smashing Nawaz for a maximum.

Pandya got adjudged with Player of the Match for his excellence with both bat and ball. While he remained unbeaten at 33 off 17 balls, he also scalped 3 for 25 with the ball.

