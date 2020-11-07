Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabda Runaway Leaders to Claim Purple Cap in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB Match

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2020 campaign came to and end when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to move to Qualifiers 2 to play Delhi Daredevils to make it to the final against Mumbai Indians. Chahal ends with 21 wickets at 19.28 and an economy of 7.08. The leader Jasprit Bumrah is sitting pretty with 27 wickets at 13.92, followed by DC, Kagiso Rabada (25 at 19.48) and then Trent Boult (22 at 19.40). As for Rashid Khan, he has potentially two more games to try and win the purple catch. He is still at 19 wickets after going wicketless in SRH's win today. DC's Anrich Nortje is also in the mix with 20 wickets and potentially two more games to play.

POS PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 14 27 2 Kagiso Rabada DC 15 25 3 Trent Boult MI 14 22 4 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 15 21 5 Jofra Archer RR 14 20 6 Anrich Nortje DC 14 20 7 Mohammed Shami KXIP 14 20 8 Rashid Khan SRH 15 19 9 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 13 17 10 T Natarajan SRH 15 16 11 Rahul Chahar MI 15 15 12 Sandeep Sharma SRH 12 13 13 Ravichandran Ashwin DC 13 13 14 Jason Holder SRH 6 13 15 Sam Curran CSK 14 13 16 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 14 12 17 Deepak Chahar CSK 14 12 18 Pat Cummins KKR 14 12 19 Chris Morris RCB 9 11 20 Mohammed Siraj RCB 9 11 21 James Pattinson MI 10 11 22 Rahul Tewatia RR 14 10 23 Murugan Ashwin KXIP 9 10 24 Shardul Thakur CSK 9 10 25 Shreyas Gopal RR 14 10 26 Shivam Mavi KKR 8 9 27 Arshdeep Singh KXIP 8 9 28 Marcus Stoinis DC 15 9 29 Kartik Tyagi RR 10 9 30 Chris Jordan KXIP 9 9 31 Lungi Ngidi CSK 4 9 32 Washington Sundar RCB 15 8 33 Axar Patel DC 13 8 34 Khaleel Ahmed SRH 7 8 35 Isuru Udana RCB 10 8 36 Krunal Pandya MI 15 6 37 Lockie Ferguson KKR 5 6 38 Navdeep Saini RCB 13 6 39 Dwayne Bravo CSK 6 6 40 Ravindra Jadeja CSK 14 6 41 Sheldon Cottrell KXIP 6 6 42 Piyush Chawla CSK 7 6 43 Andre Russell KKR 10 6 44 Shahbaz Nadeem SRH 6 5 45 Sunil Narine KKR 10 5 46 Karn Sharma CSK 5 5 47 Kamlesh Nagarkoti KKR 10 5 48 Vijay Shankar SRH 7 4 49 Shivam Dube RCB 11 4 50 Kieron Pollard MI 15 4 51 Prasidh Krishna KKR 6 4 52 Jaydev Unadkat RR 7 4 53 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 4 3 54 Amit Mishra DC 3 3 55 Glenn Maxwell KXIP 13 3 56 Nathan Coulter-Nile MI 6 3 57 Harshal Patel DC 5 3 58 Tushar Deshpande DC 5 3 59 Tom Curran RR 5 3 60 Shahbaz Ahmed RCB 2 2 61 Mitchell Santner CSK 2 2 62 Adam Zampa RCB 3 2 63 Abhishek Sharma SRH 8 2 64 James Neesham KXIP 5 2 65 Ben Stokes RR 8 2 66 Ankit Rajpoot RR 6 2 67 Siddarth Kaul SRH 1 2 68 Josh Hazlewood CSK 3 1 69 Imran Tahir CSK 3 1 70 Kuldeep Yadav KKR 5 1 71 Moeen Ali RCB 3 1 72 Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP 2 1 73 Mohit Sharma DC 1 1 74 Dale Steyn RCB 3 1 75 Basil Thampi SRH 1 1 76 Andrew Tye RR 1 1 77 Abdul Samad SRH 11 1

As for the match, Kane Williamson's 33rd T20 half-century and an all-round masterclass from Jason Holder helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. SRH now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday while RCB's quest for a maiden title in 13 attempts remains unfulfilled. The final is to be played on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 132, Williamson and Holder put up an unbeaten 65-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their team to victory after Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa brought RCB back into the game following a dismal show with the bat. Siraj got the big wicket of SRH captain David Warner and his opening partner Shrivats Goswami, standing in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha. Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in their 20 overs. Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) lost to SRH 132/4 in 19.4 overs (Kane Williamson 50, Jason Holder 24; Mohammed Siraj 2/28) by 6 wkts