T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabda Runaway Leaders to Claim Purple Cap in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB Match

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabda Runaway Leaders to Claim Purple Cap in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match in Abu Dhabi

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabda Runaway Leaders to Claim Purple Cap in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB Match

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2020 campaign came to and end when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to move to Qualifiers 2 to play Delhi Daredevils to make it to the final against Mumbai Indians. Chahal ends with 21 wickets at 19.28 and an economy of 7.08. The leader Jasprit Bumrah is sitting pretty with 27 wickets at 13.92, followed by DC, Kagiso Rabada (25 at 19.48) and then Trent Boult (22 at 19.40). As for Rashid Khan, he has potentially two more games to try and win the purple catch. He is still at 19 wickets after going wicketless in SRH's win today. DC's Anrich Nortje is also in the mix with 20 wickets and potentially two more games to play.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

POSPLAYERTEAMMATCHESWICKETS
1

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

MI1427
2

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

DC1525
3

Trent Boult

Trent Boult

MI1422
4

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB1521
5

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

RR1420
6

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje

DC1420
7

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

KXIP1420
8

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

SRH1519
9

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR1317
10

T Natarajan

T Natarajan

SRH1516
11

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

MI1515
12

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

SRH1213
13

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

DC1313
14

Jason Holder

Jason Holder

SRH613
15

Sam Curran

Sam Curran

CSK1413
16

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP1412
17

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar

CSK1412
18

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

KKR1412
19

Chris Morris

Chris Morris

RCB911
20

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

RCB911
21

James Pattinson

James Pattinson

MI1011
22

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia

RR1410
23

Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin

KXIP910
24

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

CSK910
25

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal

RR1410
26

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi

KKR89
27

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

KXIP89
28

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis

DC159
29

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi

RR109
30

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan

KXIP99
31

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi

CSK49
32

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

RCB158
33

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

DC138
34

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed

SRH78
35

Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana

RCB108
36

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya

MI156
37

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson

KKR56
38

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini

RCB136
39

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

CSK66
40

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK146
41

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell

KXIP66
42

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla

CSK76
43

Andre Russell

Andre Russell

KKR106
44

Shahbaz Nadeem

Shahbaz Nadeem

SRH65
45

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine

KKR105
46

Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma

CSK55
47

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

KKR105
48

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar

SRH74
49

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

RCB114
50

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard

MI154
51

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna

KKR64
52

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat

RR74
53

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH43
54

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra

DC33
55

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell

KXIP133
56

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile

MI63
57

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel

DC53
58

Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande

DC53
59

Tom Curran

Tom Curran

RR53
60

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed

RCB22
61

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner

CSK22
62

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa

RCB32
63

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

SRH82
64

James Neesham

James Neesham

KXIP52
65

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes

RR82
66

Ankit Rajpoot

Ankit Rajpoot

RR62
67

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul

SRH12
68

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood

CSK31
69

Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir

CSK31
70

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

KKR51
71

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

RCB31
72

Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham

KXIP21
73

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

DC11
74

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

RCB31
75

Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi

SRH11
76

Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye

RR11
77

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad

SRH111

As for the match, Kane Williamson's 33rd T20 half-century and an all-round masterclass from Jason Holder helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. SRH now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday while RCB's quest for a maiden title in 13 attempts remains unfulfilled. The final is to be played on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 132, Williamson and Holder put up an unbeaten 65-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their team to victory after Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa brought RCB back into the game following a dismal show with the bat. Siraj got the big wicket of SRH captain David Warner and his opening partner Shrivats Goswami, standing in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha. Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in their 20 overs. Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) lost to SRH 132/4 in 19.4 overs (Kane Williamson 50, Jason Holder 24; Mohammed Siraj 2/28) by 6 wkts

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches