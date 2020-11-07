- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabda Runaway Leaders to Claim Purple Cap in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB Match
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 12:02 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2020 campaign came to and end when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to move to Qualifiers 2 to play Delhi Daredevils to make it to the final against Mumbai Indians. Chahal ends with 21 wickets at 19.28 and an economy of 7.08. The leader Jasprit Bumrah is sitting pretty with 27 wickets at 13.92, followed by DC, Kagiso Rabada (25 at 19.48) and then Trent Boult (22 at 19.40). As for Rashid Khan, he has potentially two more games to try and win the purple catch. He is still at 19 wickets after going wicketless in SRH's win today. DC's Anrich Nortje is also in the mix with 20 wickets and potentially two more games to play.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|1
Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|14
|27
|2
Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|15
|25
|3
Trent Boult
|MI
|14
|22
|4
Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|15
|21
|5
Jofra Archer
|RR
|14
|20
|6
Anrich Nortje
|DC
|14
|20
|7
Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|14
|20
|8
Rashid Khan
|SRH
|15
|19
|9
Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|13
|17
|10
T Natarajan
|SRH
|15
|16
|11
Rahul Chahar
|MI
|15
|15
|12
Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|12
|13
|13
Ravichandran Ashwin
|DC
|13
|13
|14
Jason Holder
|SRH
|6
|13
|15
Sam Curran
|CSK
|14
|13
|16
Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|14
|12
|17
Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|14
|12
|18
Pat Cummins
|KKR
|14
|12
|19
Chris Morris
|RCB
|9
|11
|20
Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|9
|11
|21
James Pattinson
|MI
|10
|11
|22
Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|14
|10
|23
Murugan Ashwin
|KXIP
|9
|10
|24
Shardul Thakur
|CSK
|9
|10
|25
Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|14
|10
|26
Shivam Mavi
|KKR
|8
|9
|27
Arshdeep Singh
|KXIP
|8
|9
|28
Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|15
|9
|29
Kartik Tyagi
|RR
|10
|9
|30
Chris Jordan
|KXIP
|9
|9
|31
Lungi Ngidi
|CSK
|4
|9
|32
Washington Sundar
|RCB
|15
|8
|33
Axar Patel
|DC
|13
|8
|34
Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|7
|8
|35
Isuru Udana
|RCB
|10
|8
|36
Krunal Pandya
|MI
|15
|6
|37
Lockie Ferguson
|KKR
|5
|6
|38
Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|13
|6
|39
Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|6
|6
|40
Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|14
|6
|41
Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|6
|6
|42
Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|7
|6
|43
Andre Russell
|KKR
|10
|6
|44
Shahbaz Nadeem
|SRH
|6
|5
|45
Sunil Narine
|KKR
|10
|5
|46
Karn Sharma
|CSK
|5
|5
|47
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|KKR
|10
|5
|48
Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|7
|4
|49
Shivam Dube
|RCB
|11
|4
|50
Kieron Pollard
|MI
|15
|4
|51
Prasidh Krishna
|KKR
|6
|4
|52
Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|7
|4
|53
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|4
|3
|54
Amit Mishra
|DC
|3
|3
|55
Glenn Maxwell
|KXIP
|13
|3
|56
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|MI
|6
|3
|57
Harshal Patel
|DC
|5
|3
|58
Tushar Deshpande
|DC
|5
|3
|59
Tom Curran
|RR
|5
|3
|60
Shahbaz Ahmed
|RCB
|2
|2
|61
Mitchell Santner
|CSK
|2
|2
|62
Adam Zampa
|RCB
|3
|2
|63
Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|8
|2
|64
James Neesham
|KXIP
|5
|2
|65
Ben Stokes
|RR
|8
|2
|66
Ankit Rajpoot
|RR
|6
|2
|67
Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|1
|2
|68
Josh Hazlewood
|CSK
|3
|1
|69
Imran Tahir
|CSK
|3
|1
|70
Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|5
|1
|71
Moeen Ali
|RCB
|3
|1
|72
Krishnappa Gowtham
|KXIP
|2
|1
|73
Mohit Sharma
|DC
|1
|1
|74
Dale Steyn
|RCB
|3
|1
|75
Basil Thampi
|SRH
|1
|1
|76
Andrew Tye
|RR
|1
|1
|77
Abdul Samad
|SRH
|11
|1
As for the match, Kane Williamson's 33rd T20 half-century and an all-round masterclass from Jason Holder helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. SRH now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday while RCB's quest for a maiden title in 13 attempts remains unfulfilled. The final is to be played on Tuesday.
Chasing a target of 132, Williamson and Holder put up an unbeaten 65-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their team to victory after Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa brought RCB back into the game following a dismal show with the bat. Siraj got the big wicket of SRH captain David Warner and his opening partner Shrivats Goswami, standing in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha. Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.
Earlier, Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in their 20 overs. Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.
Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) lost to SRH 132/4 in 19.4 overs (Kane Williamson 50, Jason Holder 24; Mohammed Siraj 2/28) by 6 wkts
