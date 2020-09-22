Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match the situation has changed a bit. But here is what happened as RCB beat SRH by 10 runs.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat. Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch.

Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.

That double blow led to a batting collapse, exposing Sunrisers' inexperienced middle-order. Mitchell Marsh suffering an ankle injury while bowling meant he came at number 10 and could only last a ball. Pacer Navdeep Saini (2/25) and Shivam Dube (2/15) also returned tidy figures but Umesh Yadav was expensive for RCB yet again, leaking 48 runs in four overs.

Earlier, the class and calmness Padikkal showed in his first high-profile game was remarkable, so much so that Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.

IPL Coverage | IPL Schedule | IPL Points Table |SRH vs RCB: As it happened