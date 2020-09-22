- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunMatch Ended157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
DC
KXIP157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
Delhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 22, 2020, 12:17 AM IST
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match the situation has changed a bit. But here is what happened as RCB beat SRH by 10 runs.
Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat. Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch.
Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.
That double blow led to a batting collapse, exposing Sunrisers' inexperienced middle-order. Mitchell Marsh suffering an ankle injury while bowling meant he came at number 10 and could only last a ball. Pacer Navdeep Saini (2/25) and Shivam Dube (2/15) also returned tidy figures but Umesh Yadav was expensive for RCB yet again, leaking 48 runs in four overs.
Earlier, the class and calmness Padikkal showed in his first high-profile game was remarkable, so much so that Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Wkts
|Econ
|1
|Mohammad Shami
|1
|3
|4.15
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|1
|3
|4.5
|3
|Lungi Ngidi
|1
|3
|9.5
|4
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Shivam Dube
|1
|2
|5
|6
|Sheldon Cottrell
|1
|2
|6
|7
|Navdeep Saini
|1
|2
|6.25
|8
|Kagiso Rabada
|1
|2
|7
|9
|Deepak Chahar
|1
|2
|8
|10
|Marcus Stoinis
|1
|2
|9.66
|11
|Ravindra Jadeja
|1
|2
|10.5
|12
|Axar Patel
|1
|1
|3.5
|13
|Piyush Chawla
|1
|1
|5.25
|14
|Ravi Bishnoi
|1
|1
|5.5
|15
|James Pattinson
|1
|1
|6.75
|16
|Trent Boult
|1
|1
|6.9
|17
|Sam Curran
|1
|1
|7
|18
|Abhishek Sharma
|1
|1
|8
|19
|T Natarajan
|1
|1
|8.5
|20
|Dale Steyn
|1
|1
|9
|21
|Rahul Chahar
|1
|1
|9
|22
|Krunal Pandya
|1
|1
|9.25
|23
|Vijay Shankar
|1
|1
|10.5
|24
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|1
|10.75
|25
|Mohit Sharma
|1
|1
|11.25
|26
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|1
|0
|6.25
|27
|Washington Sundar
|1
|0
|7
|28
|Rashid Khan
|1
|0
|7.75
|29
|Anrich Nortje
|1
|0
|8.25
|30
|Sandeep Sharma
|1
|0
|9
|31
|Mitchell Marsh
|1
|0
|9
|32
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|1
|0
|9.75
|33
|Umesh Yadav
|1
|0
|12
|34
|Chris Jordan
|1
|0
|14