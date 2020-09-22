T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match the situation has changed a bit. But here is what happened as RCB beat SRH by 10 runs.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat. Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch.

Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.

That double blow led to a batting collapse, exposing Sunrisers' inexperienced middle-order. Mitchell Marsh suffering an ankle injury while bowling meant he came at number 10 and could only last a ball. Pacer Navdeep Saini (2/25) and Shivam Dube (2/15) also returned tidy figures but Umesh Yadav was expensive for RCB yet again, leaking 48 runs in four overs.

Earlier, the class and calmness Padikkal showed in his first high-profile game was remarkable, so much so that Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.

IPL Coverage | IPL Schedule | IPL Points Table |SRH vs RCB: As it happened 

POSPLAYERMatWktsEcon
1Mohammad Shami134.15
2Yuzvendra Chahal134.5
3Lungi Ngidi139.5
4Ravichandran Ashwin122
5Shivam Dube125
6Sheldon Cottrell126
7Navdeep Saini126.25
8Kagiso Rabada127
9Deepak Chahar128
10Marcus Stoinis129.66
11Ravindra Jadeja1210.5
12Axar Patel113.5
13Piyush Chawla115.25
14Ravi Bishnoi115.5
15James Pattinson116.75
16Trent Boult116.9
17Sam Curran117
18Abhishek Sharma118
19T Natarajan118.5
20Dale Steyn119
21Rahul Chahar119
22Krunal Pandya119.25
23Vijay Shankar1110.5
24Jasprit Bumrah1110.75
25Mohit Sharma1111.25
26Bhuvneshwar Kumar106.25
27Washington Sundar107
28Rashid Khan107.75
29Anrich Nortje108.25
30Sandeep Sharma109
31Mitchell Marsh109
32Krishnappa Gowtham109.75
33Umesh Yadav1012
34Chris Jordan1014

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches