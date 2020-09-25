Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Shivam Dube is Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 13 after KXIP vs RCB Match

Along with Dube, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi have all claimed four wickets from two games.

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Shivam Dube is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 13 after the KXIP vs RCB match in Dubai. Though Dube leads the list there are six others with four wickets alongside him in the race for the purple cap.

Dube finished with figures of 2/33 against KXIP in Dubai. RCB eventually went on to lose the game by 97 runs.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday smashed a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 -- the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL -- that helped him cross the 2,000-run mark and take his team to 206/3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This was Rahul's second IPL century and fourth overall in T20s. This is the first century by any player in the ongoing season of the league.

It was also the highest score by any Indian in the IPL, surpassing the previous record of 128 not out held by Rishabh Pant.

However, this would not have been possible without the help of Indian captain Virat Kohli who dropped Rahul twice. The first drop came in the end of the 17th over. KL Rahul - who went on to score a century - attempted a second consecutive six off Dale Steyn and found Kohli in the deep, but he overran himself and put the catch down.

The next one came in the beginning of the 19th over. Rahul once again went for a big shot, this time off Navdeep Saini, but skied it and it was going towards Kohli at long-off. However, the skipper inexplicably put down what was a regulation catch. In the last two overs, KXIP scored 49 runs and Rahul scored 42 off them.

He ended the innings unbeaten on 132 off 69 balls, his innings laced with 14 fours and seven sixes.

On the way, he also became the fastest Indian batsman to 2,000 IPL runs, surpassing an eight-year-old record held by batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Rahul brought up the landmark in his 60th innings while Tendulkar reached the landmark in 63 innings.