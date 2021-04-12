Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2021: Harshal Patel is Leading Wicket-taker in IPL 14 after KKR vs SRH Match

After match three of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel is still the leading wicket-taker and holder of the purple cap in the tournament. For now, no bowler has come close to his five wickets. In the opening match against Mumbai Indians, he had claimed 5-27.

Half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi set up Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Rana (80 off 56) and Tripathi (53 off 29) powered KKR to 187 for 6 in 20 overs, before Manish Pandey (61* off 44) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) took SRH close. However, they couldn’t quite finish the steep chase.

SRH needed David Warner to fire in the chase but that didn’t happen. He was dropped on 0 by Pat Cummins off Harbhajan Singh but couldn’t make use of the life, nicking an excellent delivery from Prasidh Krishna to the keeper in the second over. In the next over, Wriddhiman Saha chopped Shakib Al Hasan onto the stumps to leave them 10 for 2.

SRH needed a partnership to stay in the game and they got that with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey settling down and then counter-attacking. Hyderabad added only 35 in the Power Play but switched gears, bringing up their 100 in 12 overs. Bairstow was leading the onslaught, having crossed his half-century.

