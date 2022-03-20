Purple Cap Winner in 2014, Now a Net Bowler: Netizens Shocked Over India Bowler's Change of Fortune

Indian cricket is full of inspirational success stories. The history enlists numerous cricketers who have toiled day and night to achieve huge success. But it also features several players who have seen their careers going south despite representing the country at a prestigious platform like ICC Cricket World Cup. Fast bowler Mohit Sharma is one such cricketer.

The right-arm quick used to be one of the leading speedsters in MS Dhoni’s arsenal. He featured in the 2014 T20 world cup in Bangladesh and even travelled to Australia for the 50-over world cup the following year. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014, he had a dream run while representing the Chennai Super Kings and ended the season with the Purple Cap on his head.

But soon, his career graph started heading downwards. After CSK’s 2-year suspension, he was roped in by Punjab franchise but he couldn’t deliver the desired results. He even returned to the MS Dhoni-led side but couldn’t perform like older days. Mohit shifted to Delhi Capitals in 2020 but hardly anything changed for him. He got just one game in the season and returned with figures of 1/45.

In 2022, he didn’t find any buyers but he has joined the newly-introduced franchise, Gujarat Titans, as a net bowler. As soon as this news came out, the netizens were amazed to find out how the fortunes can change for a cricketer.

Here’s how the cricket fans reacted:

Mohit Sharma was Purple cap winner back in 2014 and now he is a net bowler,What a turnaround— Believer (@Kevin_2803k) March 18, 2022

Kya din aa gaye yaar Mohit Sharma ke nett bowler… Jo banda world cup khel chuka hai— Taihzeeb T.H (@HTaihzeeb) March 18, 2022

Mohit Sharma as Net bowler..Who has 92 wickets on his name. Used to be prime bowler in 2015 era. How life turns the table ! https://t.co/DxKiTTOQYB— Banna. (@iJaideep_) March 18, 2022

Mohit Sharma will be the net bowler of GT. You never know about time.— Dushyant Singh (@dushyantrajput_) March 20, 2022

Mohit Sharma use to be a very good bowler for India but now he is a net bowler— Aagam1903 (@AagamParmar) March 18, 2022

This downfall of Mohit Sharma— Animesh (@AnimeshFooty) March 18, 2022

Mohit Sharma was once upon a time leading bowler for #CSK during 2013-15 and purple cap winner in 2014. Hope good time come soon for him.— NaveenKumar (@NaveenA94434) March 17, 2022

Mohit Sharma has some promising bowling stats at the IPL. He has played 86 matches and picked up 92 wickets, averaging 26.85. He has played 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is for India, picking up 31 and 6 wickets, respectively.

