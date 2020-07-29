Pushed Andrew Strauss to Let English Players Experience IPL: Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan said that the IPL has helped their players grow into match-winners who can deal with high pressure situations better. IPL 2020 will see 13 English cricketers take part.
Morgan explained that letting players go to the IPL is part of a long-term plan of the management, and something that he himself was very active about.
“I pushed Andrew Strauss to let England players go to the IPL,” Eoin Morgan told Cricbuzz.
Morgan said that he told Strauss that the experience of playing in the IPL would help prepare players for the pressure of international cricket.
And Harsha Bhogle responded to that by saying it was ironical because not long ago English county cricket was considered to be the ultimate test for a cricketer.
Morgan explained that the pressure of the IPL is much like the pressure of high-profile international tournaments and so it is the perfect launching pad for limited-overs stars.
“You are playing as an overseas players who can take one of four spots. So there is a huge pressure to make the XI. Two, the pressure of expectation playing around India is enormous. It takes you out of your comfort zone,” he said.
“We’ve had Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer being being stars in the IPL. That has been a big change in mindset for us. Jonny Bairstow has done well recently. Hopefully there will be more. We are using the IPL as a vehicle to try and grow players.”
England has been one of the nations to be less represented in the IPL’s history.
Kevin Pietersen, one of the first stars of the IPL, had said in his autobiography that the English cricket board was ‘jealous of IPL’s money’ and that they scheduled their domestic and international calendar in such a way that players would have to give up on playing for England if they went to the IPL.
