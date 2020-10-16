- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020: Put Some Respect on The Name - Chris Gayle Makes Immediate Impact on Comeback
After notching up yet another fifty, Gayle pointed to his bat sticker which read 'THE BOSS' during his half-century celebration.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
Despite KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal leading run-scorers tally in IPL 2020 right from the start, Kings XI Punjab were not able to stitch together a team performance, and the continued absence of Chris Gayle, T20 cricket's leading run-scorer and IPL behemoth, from the playing 11 was baffling, to say the least. However, in a bid to start their five-match losing streak, KXIP managed to find a way to play Gayle, albeit at the No.3 position, and the West Indian made an immediate impact with a match-winning knock of 53 off 45 balls which included five sixes, making a big statement.
Literally in fact, as after notching up yet another fifty, Gayle pointed to his bat sticker which read 'THE BOSS' during his half-century celebration. After the match when he was asked about it Gale was upfront with his answer said, "All I was saying, put some respect on the name [by pointing to his bat sticker]. That’s all."
Gayle is the highest scorer in T20 cricket, by a fair margin, and in IPL he has the second-highest strike-rate and third highest average among IPL's top 10 run-scorers. So his absence from the KXIP side, albeit a strong top order, containing India internationals Rahul, Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, and Nicolas Pooran, was a tough pill to swallow for his fans, Of Course, it did not help that he was also not fit due to food poisoning for the last two matches.
“It was a very sticky surface, very slow, but it was better batting second. Team asked me to do a job at 3 and it wasn’t an issue. Openers have been batting well throughout the tournament and we didn’t want to disturb that. As I said, I was given a job and took it,” he further added. On fitness, he said, "I thought it was important to keep fit, I don’t like being on the bench but I was enjoying it, and apart from the sickness I have been getting fitter.”
