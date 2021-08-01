PV Sindhu Wins Bronze: 'Never Comes Back Without Raising Tri Colour' - Cricketers Laud Achievement

Badminton star PV Sindhu created history becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, defeating Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal in Tokyo. Sindhu won 21-13 and 21-15, becoming only the second Indian to win two Olympic individual medals. The stunning achievement was applauded by one and all on Twitter, and cricketers too joined in.

Have a look at some of the reactions.

Medals in successive Olympics.#PVSindhu , you have made the country proud. Tremendous achievement on becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all. pic.twitter.com/1H7wsk54ID— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 👏 What a fighter! You’ve done the country proud again 🇮🇳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Hm6OjuhApB— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 1, 2021

Phenomenal performance @Pvsindhu1! First Indian woman and second Indian to win two Olympic medals. #Tokyo2020 #Badminton— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 1, 2021

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement. 👏👏— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 1, 2021

Take a bow @Pvsindhu1. 🙌🏻Magnificent achievement! To win back to back #Olympics Medals is no mean feat.🥈🥉 You are easily one of the greatest athletes 🇮🇳 has produced.#Olympics 🏸 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V4UwlxHj3Y — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 1, 2021

Congratulations on your bronze medal @Pvsindhu1 🙌🏻🇮🇳You have made us all proud, yet again 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XRWcCe1ccn— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 1, 2021

Sindhu had won Silver in 2016.

