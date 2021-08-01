CricketNext

PV Sindhu Wins Bronze: 'Never Comes Back Without Raising Tri Colour' - Cricketers Laud Achievement

PV Sindhu wins the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo)

Badminton star PV Sindhu created history becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, defeating Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal in Tokyo.

Badminton star PV Sindhu created history becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, defeating Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal in Tokyo. Sindhu won 21-13 and 21-15, becoming only the second Indian to win two Olympic individual medals. The stunning achievement was applauded by one and all on Twitter, and cricketers too joined in.

Have a look at some of the reactions.

Sindhu had won Silver in 2016.

first published:August 01, 2021, 18:30 IST