PVU vs CRU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022 Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United, May 10, National Cricket Centre, 12:30 AM IST

PVU vs CRU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United: Profilbau Victoria United are set to take on Clarke Road United in their third group match of the ongoing Trinidad T20 2022 tournament. The match is scheduled to be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, in West Indies.

Both the teams are placed in Group A along with two other teams.

In the ongoing edition of the Trinidad T20 2022, both Profilbau Victoria United and Clarke Road United have managed to win one match each out of their two games. Clarke Road United find themselves at second spot on the points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.269.

On the other hand, Profilbau Victoria United occupy fourth spot in the standings with a negative Net Run Rate of -1.504.

Ahead of the match between Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United; here is everything you need to know:

PVU vs CRU Telecast

Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United game will not be telecast in India.

PVU vs CRU Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 tournament will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PVU vs CRU Match Details

The PVU vs CRU match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, in West Indies on Tuesday, May 10, at 12:30 am IST.

PVU vs CRU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jovan Ali

Vice-Captain: Brandon Boodoo

Suggested Playing XI for PVU vs CRU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Eton Bhal, Tariq Mohammad

Batters: Marcelle Jones, Khemraj Arjoonsingh, Dejourn Charles

All-rounders: Jovan Ali, Brandon Boodoo, Vanir Maharaj

Bowlers: Chris Mohammed, Kerwyn Sirju, Samuel Roopnarine

Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United Possible XIs

Profilbau Victoria United Predicted Line-up: Eton Bhal (wicketkeeper), Sherwin Ganga, Kyle Roopchand, Marcelle Jones, Khemraj Arjoonsingh, Jovan Ali, Brandon Boodoo, Farrel Jugmohan, Chris Mohammed, Ramesh Brijlal, Keron Kanhai

Clarke Road United Predicted Line-up: Tariq Mohammad (wicketkeeper), Sean Siloch, Clevon Kalawan, Dejourn Charles, Joshua James, Vanir Maharaj, Kerwyn Sirju, Ahkeel Mollon, Samuel Roopnarine, Nicholas Ali, Nickyle Jalim

