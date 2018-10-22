Qais Ahmed, Chris Gayle Star as Balkh Legends win Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Loading...
Zwanan opted to bat first on the big day but were pegged on the back foot early when their top performers in Luke Ronchi and Hazratullah Zazai were back in the hut with just 23 on the board.
Wayne Parnell and Colin Ingram scored 21 each and were rebuilding the innings with a decent partnership before Ravi Bopara took his only wicket of the night to have Ingram caught in the deep. It was the Ahmed show post that as he finished with figures of 4-0-18-5 to run through the Zwanans’ lower middle order to restrict them to 132 for 9 in 20 overs.
In reply, Legends lost both their openers Colin Munro and Darwish Rasooli in no time to Wayne Parnell but Chris Gayle struck a fine fifty to anchor the chase.
Ryan ten Doeschate fell to Muslim Musa but Gayle and Bopara took their side to safer shores with a 50-run stand before Rashid Khan got rid of the former for 56.
Parnell returned to take his third wicket when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi but Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 32 saw the Balkh Legends over the line with 11 balls to spare.
AfghanistanAfghanistan Premier League 2018Balkh Legendschris gayleKabul ZwananQais AhmedRashid KhanRavi BoparaWayne Parnell
First Published: October 22, 2018, 7:25 PM IST