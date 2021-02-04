QAL vs DB Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips QAL vs DB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / QAL vs DB Dream11 Best Picks / QAL vs DB Dream11 Captain / QAL vs DB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Going ahead with the 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, fourth placed Delhi Bulls will be up against the Qalandars in February 4. The DB have 4 wins in their kitty from 5 games. The QAL, on the other hand, are leading the points charts in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, with 5 wins from 5 matches so far.

The Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls will start at 7:45 PM IST, scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls: Match Details

The Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls match will be played on Thursday, February 4. The match will start from 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls captain: Sohail Akhtar

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls vice-captain: Chris Jordan

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ben Dunk

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls batsmen: Sohail Akhtar, Evin Lewis, Sharjeel Khan, Ravi Bopara

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls all-rounders: Shahid Afridi

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls bowlers: Sultan Ahmed, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Qalandars probable playing 11 against Delhi Bulls: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Ben Dunk (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Danyal

QAL vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls probable playing 11 against Qalandars: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad