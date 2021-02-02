QAL vs MA Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
QAL vs MA Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
QAL vs MA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / QAL vs MA Dream11 Best Picks / QAL vs MA Dream11 Captain / QAL vs MA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 4:46 PM IST
QAL vs MA Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will pit the Qalandars against the Maratha Arabians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, February 2.
Both sides will lock horns in what is going to their first Super League game today evening. Both Arabians and Qalandars had a great start in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Sohail Akhtar-led side are the only side to not have lost a single game so far. They won all three games by commanding margins to top the Group B standings.
On the other hand, Maratha Arabians after a thrilling season opener win, have lost the following two matches to slip to the bottom of the points table in Group A. Mosaddek Hossain led side will be keen to get back to winning ways and start the Super League stage on a high.
The Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Match Details
The Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians match will be played on Tuesday, February 2. The match will start from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians captain: Tom Banton
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians wicket keeper: Abdul Shakoor
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians batsmen: Tom Banton, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez,Sohail Akhtar
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mosaddek Hossain
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Qalandars probable 11 against Maratha Arabians: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (WK), Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed
QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians probable 11 against Qalandars: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Ishan Malhotra, Laurie Evans, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking