QAL vs MA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / QAL vs MA Dream11 Best Picks / QAL vs MA Dream11 Captain / QAL vs MA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

QAL vs MA Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will pit the Qalandars against the Maratha Arabians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, February 2.

Both sides will lock horns in what is going to their first Super League game today evening. Both Arabians and Qalandars had a great start in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Sohail Akhtar-led side are the only side to not have lost a single game so far. They won all three games by commanding margins to top the Group B standings.

On the other hand, Maratha Arabians after a thrilling season opener win, have lost the following two matches to slip to the bottom of the points table in Group A. Mosaddek Hossain led side will be keen to get back to winning ways and start the Super League stage on a high.

The Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians: Match Details

The Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians match will be played on Tuesday, February 2. The match will start from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians captain: Tom Banton

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians wicket keeper: Abdul Shakoor

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians batsmen: Tom Banton, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez,Sohail Akhtar

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mosaddek Hossain

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Qalandars probable 11 against Maratha Arabians: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (WK), Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians probable 11 against Qalandars: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Ishan Malhotra, Laurie Evans, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami