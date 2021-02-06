- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
QAL vs TAD Dream 11 predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Best Picks / Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Captain / Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 3:17 PM IST
The third play off match between Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi is scheduled for Saturday, February 6. This is the deciding match for the number three position in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The two teams failed to make it to the finals after losing their latest respective fixtures. Qalandars faced Team Abu Dhabi in the first eliminator match and lost the game by six wickets on Friday. Team Abu Dhabi in the second eliminator match was up against Northern Warriors, who registered their win by seven wickets.
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi match will start from 6:45 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi: Live Score
FOLLW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi : Match Details
The Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi match is on Saturday February 6. The match will start from 6:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi captain: Sohail Akhtar
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi vice-captain: Jamie Overton
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi wicket keeper: Ben Duckett
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi batsmen: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi all-rounders: Paul Stirling,Sohail Tanvir
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi bowlers: Jamie Overton, Ahmad Daniyal, Sultan Ahmed, Obed McCoy
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Qalandars probable 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid
QAL vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi probable 11 against Qalandars: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
