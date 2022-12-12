QAT vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the CWC One-Day Challenge League A match, December 13, 07:00 AM IST

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC One-Day Challenge League A match between Qatar and Denmark: Qatar will be squaring off against Denmark on Tuesday in the CWC One-Day Challenge League A at the Bayuemas Oval in Malaysia. With 16 points from eight wins and six losses, Denmark are second in the points table.

Denmark with have momentum during the Tuesday match as they defeated Vanuatu by 49 runs. Denmark’s batters delivered a splendid performance in the first innings as they posted 292 runs on the scoreboard. Shangeev Thanikaithasan was the top run-scorer for his team with a knock of 59 runs. In the second innings. Denmark bowlers caused carnage. They restricted Vanuatu to 95/3 runs in 27 overs and won the game due to the D/L method.

Speaking of Qatar, they are fourth in the standings with seven wins and six losses. The team is on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Vanuatu and Malta by four wickets and 121 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Qatar and Denmark, here is everything you need to know:

QAT vs DEN Telecast

Qatar vs Denmark game will not be telecasted in India.

QAT vs DEN Live Streaming

CWC One-Day Challenge League A will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

QAT vs DEN Match Details

QAT vs DEN match will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Malaysia at 07:00 AM IST on December 13, Tuesday.

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Musa Mahmood

Vice-Captain - Hamid Shah

Suggested Playing XI for QAT vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Hashmi, Mohammed Rizlan

Batters: Kamran Khan, Dharmang Patel, Musa Mahmood

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Muhammad Tanveer, Hamid Shah

Bowlers: Oliver Hald, Mohammed Nadeem, Surya Anand

QAT vs DEN Probable XIs:

Qatar: Dharmang Patel, Mohammed Nadeem, Mohammed Rizlan©(wk), Kamran Khan, Assad Borham, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, MD Yousuf Ali, Gayan Munaweera, Imal Liyanage

Denmark: Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah (c), Musa Mahmood, Taranjit Bharaj, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saud Munir, Abdul Hashmi(wk), Surya Anand, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan

