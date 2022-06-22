QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match, June 22, 11:45 AM IST

QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match between Qatar Women and United Arab Emirates Women: The United Arab Emirates will hope to continue their dream ride in the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 when they face Qatar Women on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates Women are at the top of the Group A points tally with five points from two wins and one abandoned game. The team is on a two-match winning streak with its most recent win coming against Malaysia by 31 runs. Theertha Satish was the player of the match for UAE with his knock of 52 runs.

Talking about Qatar Women, they are third with two wins and one loss. The team made a dismal start by losing its opening match to Malaysia by ten wickets. However, they quickly made amends and won their next two games over Oman and Singapore by seven and five wickets. With both the teams on a two-match winning streak, a fierce battle of cricket is expected on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Qatar Women and United Arab Emirates Women, here is everything you need to know:

QAT-W vs UAE-W Telecast

Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women game will not be telecast in India

QAT-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

The ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QAT-W vs UAE-W Match Details

QAT-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 11:45 AM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Aysha

Vice-Captain – Chaya Mughal

Suggested Playing XI for QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Priyanjali Jain

Batters: Kavisha Egodage, Saachi Dhadwal, Samaira Dharnidharka

All-rounders: Aleena Khan, Esha Rohit Oza, Aysha, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Sarrinah Ahmed, Suraksha Kotte

QAT-W vs UAE-W Probable XIs:

Qatar Women: Khadija Imtiaz, Hiral Agarwal, Shahreen Bahadur, Shrutiben Rana, Saachi Dhadwal, Aysha (c), Angeline Mare, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Rochelle Quyn, Aleena Khan, Sarrinah Ahmed

United Arab Emirates Women: Suraksha Kotte, Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish, Indhuja Nandakumar, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Priyanjali Jain (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here