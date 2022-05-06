QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022 , May 6, 8:30 PM IST

QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between QPCC I and QPCC II: QPCC I and QPCC II will be playing against each for the first time in the Trinidad T20 2022 on Friday. The two teams will play at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on May 6.

QPCC I are the favorites to start their campaign in the T20 league with a victory. They have a better squad on paper as compared to QPCC II. The team have the services of international players like Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, and Shannon Gabriel.

QPCC II lack experience in their team. However, they have picked good domestic players. Nicholas Alexis and Joshua Ramdoo will be responsible for leading the attack with the bat while Kirstan Kallicharan and Jesse Bootan are expected to be the main bowlers.

Ahead of the match between QPCC I and QPCC II, here is everything you need to know:

QPCC vs QPC Telecast

QPCC I vs QPCC II game will not be telecast in India.

QPCC vs QPC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QPCC vs QPC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 8:30 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Darren Bravo

Vice-Captain: Kharry Pierre

Suggested Playing XI for QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Brandon Maharaj

Batters: Tion Webster, Nicholas Alexis, Joshua Ramdoo, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: Sion Hackett, Kirstan Kallicharan

Bowlers: Kharry Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hossein

QPCC vs QPC Probable XIs

QPCC I: Khary Pierre, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Isaiah Rajah, Christopher Vincent, Shannon Gabriel, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein

QPCC II: Dexter Sween, Nicholas Alexis, Joshua Ramdoo, Jesse Bootan, Jordan Warner, Philton Williams, Brandon Maharaj, Antonio Gomez, Camillo Carimbocas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett

