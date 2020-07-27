Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Quarantine Facility at Eden Gardens Ready for Kolkata Police Warriors: CAB

The CAB, meanwhile, has cleared dues of its scorers, umpires and match observers with BCCI's ad-hoc advance of more than Rs 16 crore it had received in May.

PTI |July 27, 2020, 10:07 PM IST
Quarantine Facility at Eden Gardens Ready for Kolkata Police Warriors: CAB

The quarantine facility at the iconic Eden Gardens for the frontline COVID-19 warriors of Kolkata Police is ready for operation, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said on Monday.

The cricket venue has made available spaces below its five galleries (E, F, G and H blocks) to be set up as COVID-19 quarantine centre.

"It's been set up and made ready under E and F blocks in the first phase. It is expected to be operational soon," Dalmiya told PTI.

"We have also allowed them to use our mini hospital area in F Block which would be used by doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine," he added.

The CAB, meanwhile, has cleared dues of its scorers, umpires and match observers with BCCI's ad-hoc advance of more than Rs 16 crore it had received in May.

"We used that amount to clear all the dues of umpires, scorers and match observers," Dalmiya said.

cricket association of bengaleden gardensOff The Fieldquarantine facilities

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more