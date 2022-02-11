QUD vs SSL Dream11 Team Prediction For Tonight: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, February 11, 11:30 PM IST

QUD vs SSL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between Qudran International and Shama Stylish Living: Qudran International will battle it out against Shama Stylish Living in the eighth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022. The two teams will play against each other for the first time at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

Qudran International and Shama Stylish Living kickstarted their campaign in the tournament on a contrasting note. Qudran were up against NFL Falcons in their first match. The team looked in good touch as they secured a massive win by ten wickets. Hammed Hameedi was a standout player with his splendid knock of 54 runs.

Shama Stylish Living, on the other hand, delivered an under-par performance in their first game against Brother Gas. Shama ended up with just 98 runs while chasing 137 in ten overs. The team needs to focus more on their bowling unit to make a mark in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Qudran International and Shama Stylish Living; here is everything you need to know:

QUD vs SSL Telecast

QUD vs SSL match will not be telecast in India.

QUD vs SSL Live Streaming

The Qudran International vs Shama Stylish Living game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

QUD vs SSL Match Details

The Qudran International vs Shama Stylish Living contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

QUD vs SSL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zahir Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Anil Kumar Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for QUD vs SSL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nadeem Kakrambath

Batters: Abdul Rahim Khan, Umer Yasin, Vinod Raghavan, Umer Naim, Anil Kumar Sharma

Allrounders: Arif Rahman, Mohammad Khalid

Bowlers: Zahir Ahmed, Muhammad Farhan, Kamran Shaheen

QUD vs SSL Probable XIs

Qudran International: Basit Ali, Umer Yasin, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Abdul Rahim Khan, Nadeem Kakrambath (wk), Khalid Armani, Zahir Ahmed (c), Zahid Iqbal, Wasee Ur Rehman, Arif Rahman, Anil Kumar Sharma

Shama Stylish Living: Kamran Shaheen, Muhammad Farhan, Umair Ahmed, Haroon Altaf (c & wk), Rehan Khan, Vinod Raghavan, Mohammad Khalid, Muzamil Khan, Adeel Rana, Renji John, Umer Naim

