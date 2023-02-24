QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pakistan Super League 2023, February 24, 7:30 PM IST

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United: Languishing at the bottom of points table, Quetta Gladiators will be aiming for a comeback to the Pakistan Super League 2023 when they go one-on-one against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. They have failed to make a mark in the league so far with three losses and just one win to their name.

Gladiators are heading into the Friday game with a defeat against Lahore Qalandars in their most recent match. The team suffered a 63-run loss after failing to chase 199 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The batters are required to pick up the rhythm and the earliest and cause a turnaround for their team.

As far as Islamabad United are concerned, they are at a fairly better place in the T20 competition. United have won two of their three league games to sit in second place in the points tally just behind Multan Sultans. The United scored a big win in their most recent game against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs ISL Telecast

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

QUE vs ISL Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

QUE vs ISL Match Details

QUE vs ISL match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 07:30 PM IST on February 24, Friday.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain - Iftikhar Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

bHE van der Dussen, C Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, JJ Roy, MJ Guptill

All-rounders: SH Khan, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rumman Raees, TK Curran, M Hasnain

QUE vs ISL Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, JJ Roy, MJ Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, S Ahmed(C), Odean Smith

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, C Munro, HE van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, SH Khan(C), Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, TK Curran

