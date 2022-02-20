QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan Super League 2022 match, February 20, 03:00 PM IST

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings: Quetta Gladiators will be concluding the league stage with an encounter against Karachi Kings in the 28th match of PSL 2022. The two teams have struggled for the major part of the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Quetta Gladiators are fifth with three victories and six losses. They showed some good performances but failed to deliver consistently. The franchise still has an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. Gladiators can qualify if they win the Sunday game by a huge margin and Islamabad United lose both their matches.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings were the first team to get ruled out of the trophy race. Babar Azam’s side lost their first eight games and they are placed at the rock-bottom since the beginning of the tournament. Karachi’s first victory came in their match as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs KAR Telecast

QUE vs KAR match will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

QUE vs KAR Live Streaming

The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

QUE vs KAR Match Details

The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 03:00 PM IST on February 20, Sunday.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iftikhar Ahmed

Vice-Captain- Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Joe Clarke

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Jason Roy, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan

QUE vs KAR Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad

Karachi Kings: Joe Clarke (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Jordan Thompson, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here