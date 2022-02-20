QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan Super League 2022 match, February 20, 03:00 PM IST

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings: Quetta Gladiators will be concluding the league stage with an encounter against Karachi Kings in the 28th match of PSL 2022. The two teams have struggled for the major part of the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
Quetta Gladiators are fifth with three victories and six losses. They showed some good performances but failed to deliver consistently. The franchise still has an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. Gladiators can qualify if they win the Sunday game by a huge margin and Islamabad United lose both their matches.
On the other hand, Karachi Kings were the first team to get ruled out of the trophy race. Babar Azam’s side lost their first eight games and they are placed at the rock-bottom since the beginning of the tournament. Karachi’s first victory came in their match as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs.
Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:
QUE vs KAR Telecast
QUE vs KAR match will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
QUE vs KAR Live Streaming
The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
QUE vs KAR Match Details
The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 03:00 PM IST on February 20, Sunday.
QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Iftikhar Ahmed
Vice-Captain- Imad Wasim
Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Joe Clarke
Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Jason Roy, Will Smeed
All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Qasim Akram
Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan
QUE vs KAR Probable XIs:
Quetta Gladiators: Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad
Karachi Kings: Joe Clarke (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Jordan Thompson, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif
