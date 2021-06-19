QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s PSL 6 Match, June 19, 6:30 pm IST Saturday

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings: In the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, Quetta Gladiators will square off against Karachi Kings. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the thrilling affair on June 19, Saturday at 06:30 pm IST.

Quetta Gladiators will be playing for pride in their last league match of PSL 2021. Gladiators succumbed to a torrid outing in the T20 competition as they are languishing as the wooden spooners on the points table. Gladiators could secure victory in just two matches out of nine league games and are thus out of the playoff race. In their last match, they were defeated by Multan Sultans by a massive 110 runs.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, still have some hopes of qualifying for the playoff. Kings are placed at the fifth position with four victories and five defeats. To qualify for the second round, Karachi needs to win the match against Gladiators by a massive margin.

Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs KAR Telecast

The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match will be telecast on Sony Sports Channel in India.

QUE vs KAR Live Streaming

The match between QUE vs KAR is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website

QUE vs KAR Match Details

The 29th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 19, Saturday at 06:30 pm IST.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain - Martin Guptill

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Noor Ahmad

QUE vs KAR Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed ( c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah-Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Danish Aziz, Noor Ahmad, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas

