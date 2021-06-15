QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction All Full Player List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 match, June 15, 06:30 pm IST

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars Quetta Gladiators will square off against Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 15, Tuesday at 06:30 pm IST.

Quetta Gladiators have failed to produce any decent performances in the T20 Championship thus far. They find themselves as the wooden-spooners of PSL 2021 after one just one victory from seven matches played. Heading into the match against Lahore Qalandars, Gladiators won’t be able to field their strongest Playing XI as their two main players including the likes of Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell have been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, boasts of having one of the strongest bowling units among all the six franchises in the tournament. However, they will be coming into the game against Gladiators on the back of a 28-run loss against Islamabad United. While the bowlers have been at their fluent best, it is the batting unit that needs to step up and take responsibility. Qalandars are sitting at the second position on the points table with five victories and two losses.

Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Tim David, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

QUE vs LAH Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell/Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal

