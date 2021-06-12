QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 match, June 12, 09:30 pm IST

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi: Quetta Gladiators will square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 12, Saturday at 09:30 pm IST.

Quetta Gladiators experienced a torrid outing during the Karachi leg of PSL 2021. Gladiators carried their poor form in Abu Dhabi too as they lost their last match to Islamabad United by 10 wickets. They are languishing at the last position on the points table with just one victory from five matches.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are sitting at the fourth position with three victories and as many loss. In their last match, they were outplayed by Lahore Qalandars by ten runs. Both Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be hoping to change their fortunes and return back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs PES Telecast

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channel.

QUE vs PES Live Streaming

The match between QUE vs PES is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

QUE vs PES Match Details

The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 12, Saturday at 09:30 pm IST.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain- Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain

QUE vs PES Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari, Jack Wildermuth

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Rovman Powell

