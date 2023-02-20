QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Pakistan Super League 2023 match, February 20, 07:30 PM IST

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi: In the Monday match of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Quetta Gladiators will be squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta Gladiators are currently fourth in the points table with two points to their name from a loss and win each.

Gladiators were hammered by Multan Sultans in their opening match by nine wickets. However, the team quickly redeemed itself in the second game by defeating Karachi Kings by six runs. It was a good batting performance by the team as they scored 168 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi also have two points but due to a less net run rate, they are second-last in the standings. The team was brilliant in the first game against Karachi Kings as they scored a win by two runs. However, the team could not continue the momentum and ended up losing the second match by 56 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs PES Telecast

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

QUE vs PES Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

QUE vs PES Match Details

QUE vs PES match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 07:30 PM IST on February 20, Monday.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iftikhar Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

Batters: B Rajapaksa, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rovman Powell, T Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: James Neesham

Bowlers: W Riaz, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah

QUE vs PES Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, JJ Roy, MJ Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, S Ahmed(C), Umar Akmal, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi: James Neesham, Babar Azam(C), Sufyan Moqim, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, T Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, W Riaz, Khurram Shehzad, Rovman Powell, B Rajapaksa

