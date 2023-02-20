'Queen of World Cricket': Fans Celebrate as Smriti Mandhana Smashes Career Best 87-Run Knock

Smriti Mandhana smashed her career-best total of 87 runs against Ireland as the Indian Women’s cricket team squared off against Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 fixture at St George’s Oval on Monday.

In a must-win tie for India to qualify into the semifinals, Mandhana came up with a sublime knock, surpassing her previous career-best total.

The Indian opener had missed the first match of India’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan through injury, but despite that, she became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2023 having smashed 149 runs in three matches.

Mandhana received four lifelines, as Ireland fielders dropped her multiple catches, and she made full use of the provided lifelines.

Follow live - IND vs IRE, Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Mandhana 87 Guides India To 155/6

After smashing her career-best knock, Mandhana sent social media into a frenzy as fans celebrated her knock against Ireland by calling her the ‘Queen of world cricket’.

Check how fans reacted:

Outstanding Knock from Smriti Mandhana in a must win match for India in this Women’s T20 World Cup. She smashed 87 runs from 56 balls including 9 fours and 3 sixes against Ireland.The Queen of World Cricket. pic.twitter.com/oiU9R5D8wM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 20, 2023

Smriti Mandhana in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023:10(7)52(41)87(56) - Most runs- Joint most fifties- Most sixes pic.twitter.com/laqZHI0mHD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 20, 2023

Back to back brilliant knocks by Smriti Mandhana pic.twitter.com/1S6VU4iXrf— Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) February 20, 2023

You gotta feel for Smriti Mandhana, missed out century by just 13 runs .But she played her career best inning today . And put india in very strong position. #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/IDyHghOIvT — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) February 20, 2023

Smriti Mandhana what a knockMy reaction be like after this marvellous performance ..#SmritiMandhana#T20WomensWorldCuppic.twitter.com/iNnZtfKcgC— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) February 20, 2023

TAKE A BOW QUEEN !!!Great knock by Smriti Mandhana showing her power hitting ability and playing for the TEAM.♥️#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/QEIsY2n9l3 — Kriti Singh ‍♀️ (@kritiitweets) February 20, 2023

In this innings -Smriti Mandhana - 87(56)Others - 58(64) RCB players carrying India, nothing new. pic.twitter.com/dhlCYmiwQJ — B` (@Bishh04) February 20, 2023

Mandhana’s brilliant knock was followed by Jemimah Rodrigues who put the finishing touches on India’s total as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit put up a total of 155/6.

Shafali Verma also contributed 24 runs to the cause in a must-win fixture for Indian women who will reach the semifinals with a victory against Ireland.

