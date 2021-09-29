Queensland Weather Update, Australia Women vs India Women: Forecast, Pitch Report of Carrara Oval

After the conclusion of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, India Women will now lock horns with Australia Women in a one-off Test match, starting from September 30. The lone Test between Australia Women and India Women is a Day-Night affair and it will be played by the pink-ball. The match is scheduled to take place at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Coming into this game, the Meg Lanning-led outfit will be high on confidence, having won the ODI leg 2-1. However, the Indian squad will draw confidence from their memorable two-wicket win over Australia in the last ODI match. Even though India’s win in the last one-dayers game did not alter the result of the series, the Women in Blue stopped Australia’s 26-match winning streak, which is an achievement in itself.

India played their last pink-ball Test against England Women earlier this year and the game has ended in a draw.

And ahead of a competitive Day/Night Test match between Australia Women and India Women; here we take a look at the other factors that could affect this match:

Pitch report:

Much like any other ground in Australia, the Carrara Oval pitch is expected to support the pacers. The seamers will be able to extract bounce and swing early on the first day of the match as there is a layer of grass on the wicket. The deck will be difficult to bat on the first two sessions of the opening day. But after that, the ball is expected to come nicely on the bat. On the last two days of the match, the spinners could come hands as the surface will get slow. The dew could also be a factor as it is a Day/Night match.

Weather:

The first two days of the pink-ball Test match could be marred with rain interruptions and thunderstorms. The weather looks clear on the third day with a few clouds. The sky will be clear on the fourth day of the match.

The temperature will hover around 13 to 24 degrees on the first two days. It will be 14 to 28 degrees on the third day while on the fourth day the temperature is expected to be around 15 to 30 degrees.

