Even though cricket is all set to resume in England with the West Indies Test series less than three weeks away, the BCCI are unsure of what lies ahead for Team India due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report in Sportstar, the BCCI are not planning a preparatory camp for its centrally contracted players.
The report further adds that due to the high chances of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November, of being postponed, the BCCI are not in a hurry with planning training camps as there is no international series in the near future.
According to the report, a BCCI official said, if and when the training camp are planned, the selectors will be asked to shortlist “deserving youngsters” who could be drafted in along with the centrally contracted players.
It means the question of drafting MS Dhoni, who is all but done with international cricket, “does not even arise”, according to the official.
India’s management have asked for a six-week training window before any international assignment given that the players have been forced to stay away from training since March.
Despite the government having allowed outdoor training, with the number of cases still on the rise all over the country, neither has the BCCI zeroed in on a safe destination for a training stint nor are the players keen on travelling from their respective hometowns.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Question of MS Dhoni's Return 'Does Not Arise' With BCCI Not Planning Training Camp Anytime Soon: BCCI Official
Dhoni's World Cup-winning former teammate Ashish Nehra feels that if the wicketkeeper-batsman wants to play, he should be in every team.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings