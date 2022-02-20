Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 28 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Karachi Kings will be eager to make it two in a row as they cross swords with Quetta Gladiators in their last match of the Pakistan Super League. Karachi seemed off-color during the entire league stage as they gave their worst performance in the history of the tournament.

Playing under the leadership of a new skipper, Babar Azam, the franchise lost its first eight games. They finally managed to gain a victory in their last match by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs. Though the team succumbed to a torrid ride in PSL 2022, they will hope to conclude with a win.

Quetta Gladiators still have some hopes left of qualifying for the knockout games. However, their chances majorly depend on the performance of Islamabad United. Gladiators have won three games so far to occupy fifth place. The team hasn’t tasted success in their last three matches as they lost to Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Karachi Kings (KAR) start?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be played on Sunday, February 20.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Karachi Kings (KAR) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Karachi Kings (KAR) begin?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Karachi Kings (KAR) match?

The match between Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Karachi Kings (KAR) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings encounter.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

QUE vs KAR, Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad

QUE vs KAR, Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Joe Clarke (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Jordan Thompson, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif

