Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming PSL: How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 7 Online And on TV in India

A splendid game of cricket awaits the cricket fans as Multan Sultans will have a go at Quetta Gladiators in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The defending champion Multan Sultans are continuing their exceptional form from the previous season.

The team has announced itself in style by winning their first two matches against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. Multan bowlers dominated the match against Karachi as they restricted the opposition to a low score of 124. In the game against Lahore, the batters led from the front as they chased a massive score of 206.

The team will fancy making a hat-trick of victories on Monday to continue their stay at the top of the points table. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, made a dismal start as they recorded a five-wicket loss against Peshawar Zalmi.

However, the team quickly learned from its mistakes and produced a superlative performance in their second game.

Gladiators restricted Karachi to 113 runs as they cruised to an eight-wicket victory. The team is third in the points table with two points.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Multan Sultans (MUL) take place?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will be held on Monday, January 31.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Multan Sultans (MUL) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Multan Sultans (MUL) begin?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Multan Sultans (MUL) match?

The match between Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Multan Sultans (MUL) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans encounter.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah

