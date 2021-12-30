Quinton de Kock Calls Time On Test Career With Sudden Retirement

South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has called curtains on his Test career. The 29-year-old was part of South Africa squad for home series against India; nonetheless, he will no longer play after his retirement came into effect immediately. He took the decision so as to spend more time with his ‘growing family.’ This also means that he will now play only limited overs cricket with a focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

In what turned out to be his last Test match, he scored 34 and 21 runs, respectively.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily," de Kock said in a statement issued by CSA.

“I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.”

“I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.

“In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends - I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support.

“This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.

“All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India.

“See you in the ODIs and T20s."

De Kock made his Test debut against Australia in 2014 and played 54 Tests, scoring 3300 runs at an average of 38.82 with six centuries. He started the year as Test captain and ended it by calling time on his career. It was a year of controversies as well when he refused to take the knee at the ICC T20 World Cup.

